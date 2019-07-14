Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Ann Poteet. View Sign Service Information Ahlberg Funeral Chapel 326 Terry Street Longmont , CO 80501 (303)-776-2313 Send Flowers Obituary

Janet Ann Poteet



August 25, 1939 - July 11, 2019



Janet Ann Poteet, age 79, passed away July 11, 2019, at the Bridge Assisted Living.



She was born to Henry and Ella Poteet on August 25, 1939, in St. Joseph, MO. She graduated from Layfette High School in St. Joseph, MO.



Janet served from 1977 to 1999 as a Jury Commissioner for Colorado's 21st Judicial District. After retiring she moved to Arizona and later returned home to Colorado.



She belonged to the Oranco Bowmen Archery Club in Chino, CA and enjoyed competing with her fellow members. She was also a member of the Mesa County, CO Sheriff's Posse-ettes, Daughters of the American Revolution (D.A.R.), American Legion Auxiliary in Arizona and Colorado, and a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. She enjoyed researching her family history and genealogy. She was a member of the Messiah Lutheran Church in Longmont, CO.



She is survived by her sons who reside in Longmont, Curtis Williams (Marda), and Cary Williams (Jutta), and daughter, Kelly Stoneman (Eric), of Arizona; three grandchildren and many nieces and nephews as well as several great-nieces and great-nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, and sister.



Visitation will be 4 - 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, July 18, at Messiah Lutheran Church. A luncheon reception will follow at the Longmont Moose Lodge. Interment at Longmont Mountain View Cemetery.



Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, to Shrine Hospital Transportation Fund, mailed to El Jebel Shrine, 3443 S. Galena St. Denver, CO 80231.



Share condolences at

