Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Dawn Tezak. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Janet Dawn Tezak



April 22, 1951 - February 19, 2020



Janet Dawn Tezak, age 68, passed away February 19, 2020, at Eagle Ridge in Grand Junction, Colorado.



Janet was born April 22, 1951, in Monte Vista, Colorado. She attended schools in Grand Junction, Colorado. She married Terry Tezak and spent her life being a mother, grandmother, and homemaker. Janet and Terry loved the mountains of Western Colorado where they spent countless days. They also loved going to the Jacks Creek homestead in the San Luis Valley.



Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Terry, and parents, Howard and Connie Schmittel. She is survived by her children, Brian (Lacey) Tezak, Amy Tezak, and Justin (Amy) Tezak; grandchildren, Taft and Blake Larson, Wyatt and Danielle Thurston, MaryEmma and Terek Tezak, as well as siblings, Patty (Larry) Bergmann, Michael (Mardi) Schmittel, and James (Lisa) Schmittel.



A family memorial at Jacks Creek will be held at a later date.



Janet Dawn TezakApril 22, 1951 - February 19, 2020Janet Dawn Tezak, age 68, passed away February 19, 2020, at Eagle Ridge in Grand Junction, Colorado.Janet was born April 22, 1951, in Monte Vista, Colorado. She attended schools in Grand Junction, Colorado. She married Terry Tezak and spent her life being a mother, grandmother, and homemaker. Janet and Terry loved the mountains of Western Colorado where they spent countless days. They also loved going to the Jacks Creek homestead in the San Luis Valley.Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Terry, and parents, Howard and Connie Schmittel. She is survived by her children, Brian (Lacey) Tezak, Amy Tezak, and Justin (Amy) Tezak; grandchildren, Taft and Blake Larson, Wyatt and Danielle Thurston, MaryEmma and Terek Tezak, as well as siblings, Patty (Larry) Bergmann, Michael (Mardi) Schmittel, and James (Lisa) Schmittel.A family memorial at Jacks Creek will be held at a later date. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Feb. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close