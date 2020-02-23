Janet Dawn Tezak
April 22, 1951 - February 19, 2020
Janet Dawn Tezak, age 68, passed away February 19, 2020, at Eagle Ridge in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Janet was born April 22, 1951, in Monte Vista, Colorado. She attended schools in Grand Junction, Colorado. She married Terry Tezak and spent her life being a mother, grandmother, and homemaker. Janet and Terry loved the mountains of Western Colorado where they spent countless days. They also loved going to the Jacks Creek homestead in the San Luis Valley.
Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Terry, and parents, Howard and Connie Schmittel. She is survived by her children, Brian (Lacey) Tezak, Amy Tezak, and Justin (Amy) Tezak; grandchildren, Taft and Blake Larson, Wyatt and Danielle Thurston, MaryEmma and Terek Tezak, as well as siblings, Patty (Larry) Bergmann, Michael (Mardi) Schmittel, and James (Lisa) Schmittel.
A family memorial at Jacks Creek will be held at a later date.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Feb. 23, 2020