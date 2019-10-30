Janet K. Weisshaar
April 7, 1951 - October 26, 2019
Janet K. Weisshaar, 68, of Grand Junction, CO, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 26, 2019, from complications due to a long-term illness.
She was born to Bob and Betty Bockstadter on April 7, 1951, in Grand Island, NE. She married Dennis Weisshaar on June 26, 1971, later moving to Grand Junction, CO, in 1976. Janet was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who enjoyed sewing, baking, traveling, and talking on the phone. Janet was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church and active in LWML.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Janet is survived by her husband; daughters, Steffani (Brandon) Ottinger, Sarah Weisshaar, and Brenda (John) Moseman; grandchildren, Jessica (Justin) Blodgett, Alex Randolph, Edin and Emery Ottinger; great-grandchildren, Benjamin Hamilton, Asher and Link Blodgett, as well as her sisters, JoAnn (Bob) McBlair, Joleen Kelly, Joslyn (Mark) La Vera and Judy Bockstadter.
A viewing will take place on October 31, 2019, at 9:30 at Messiah Lutheran Church followed immediately by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at the Veteran's Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions can be sent to Lutheran Women's Missionary League c/o Messiah Lutheran Church.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Oct. 30, 2019