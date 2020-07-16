1/1
Janet Lee Rasmussen
1954 - 2020
Janet Lee Rasmussen

June 17, 1954 - July 9, 2020

Janet Lee Rasmussen passed away in her home on July 9, 2020, in the arms of her husband, Steven Rasmussen, the love of her life. She was born in Massachusetts, on June 17, 1954.

She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Michele Krueger, and grandson, Glen Henrie.

She is survived by her husband; children, Cathlene Wall (Glen), Matthew Krueger (Kayla), and Robbie Stonehouse (Destiny); step-children, Michael Rasmussen, Amy Thetford (Tyler), Darcy Metzer (Chris), Sean Rasmussen, Shane Rasmussen, and Derrick Rasmussen (Laura); sisters, Carol, Cindy, and Sharon; 35 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Janet loved her family and will leave a lasting empty place in all of those who knew her. She lived her life on her terms and was lovingly known as "stubborn." She would do anything for those that needed a helping hand. Even when she was at her lowest financially it was nothing for her to invite those that were alone to her table for a holiday dinner. She would readily fight for those she was close to. She lived a very colorful life and proudly shared rich stories. She set a great example for her children and created a lasting legacy.

She loved the mountains, rock hounding, quilting, and video games with her grandchildren.

In lieu of a burial she chose to be cremated. There will be a celebration of her life at her home on August 8, 2020, friends and family are welcome.


Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jul. 16, 2020.
