January 11, 1937 - July 2, 2020



After the loss of a trying journey through Alzheimer's, Janet Moore-Cox stepped into the gain of being in the Lord's presence on July 2, 2020. The family is grateful to HopeWest Hospice as well as Dr. David Johansen and his office staff for their kind help in her care. And as her children, we are so thankful for her husband, Ken Cox, who has faithfully honored his marriage vow to care for Janet "in sickness and in health."



On January 11, 1937, at Circleback, Texas, the first of six children was born to Charles and Margaret Williams. They named her Janet Lavern. She attended school first in Sudan, Texas, and then in Dolores, Colorado. It was at Dolores that she met a native Coloradoan, Donald Moore, who she married there in 1955. God blessed this union with three children, Cindy, Randy, and Penny.



A life-long learner, Janet taught herself to do many things well. Her skill as a seamstress is of particular note. While her children were young, Janet served as a leader in community youth activities, including Scouting, 4-H, and Make It With Wool. Through the spiritual influence of her maternal grandmother, Beulah Harper, in her teens Janet became a member of the Church of Christ. She taught Bible classes for children for many years.



Don and Janet were avid golfers, and Janet was past president of Bookcliff Country Club Ladies Golf. She also served on the board of Colorado Women's Golf Association. After Don's passing in 1996, Janet and her good friend, Dorothy Jenkins, organized a golfing group for members of the community who had lost a spouse. Among the first participants in these golf outings was Ken Cox, a retired public school counselor. Janet and Ken, also a native Coloradoan, became a couple, and on June 13, 1999, married in a ceremony witnessed by family in Cedaredge.



Janet was preceded in death by her first husband; parents; brothers, Dwight Williams and Ricky Williams; sister, Kathy Lynn Williams; daughter-in-law, Lou Ann Moore; granddaughter, Michelle Morsch, and great-grandson, Nolan E'Dalgo. She is survived by her husband, Ken Cox; children, Cindy Fleming (Greg), Randy Moore, Penny Butcher (Frank), Karen Leach (Ron), Craig Cox (Terry); 17 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sisters, Vicki Bailey and Deborah Williams, and several nieces and nephews.



Because of restrictions associated with the COVID-19 virus, no memorial service is planned at this time. We suggest that those wishing to make memorial donations direct them to HopeWest Hospice: 3090B North 12th Street, Grand Junction, Colorado, 81506.



