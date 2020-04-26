Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Rae Bolton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Janet Rae Bolton



June 14, 1936 - April 17, 2020



Janet Rae Bolton, 83, of Delta, CO, passed away on April 17, 2020.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Bolton, and son, Edgar Frank Bolton. She is survived by children, Daniel Bolton, Fredrick Bolton, and Lenora Milligan. She had seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.



You could usually find Janet outside tending to her beautiful garden that consisted of a wide variety of flowers, the most spectacular of them all were her roses. If she wasn't outside, she was sewing a blanket for one of her great-grandchildren. Long phone calls were a given when it came to Janet; she made sure to embrace each and every phone call she received and never wasted a minute to let those closest to her know that they were loved.



Family and friends will hold a service for her in the summer of 2020.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to fly an American Flag to represent her birth on Flag Day or to plant a rose bush in her honor, as they were her favorite. Although you may be gone you will never be forgotten, forever and always your love will carry on in our hearts.



Janet Rae BoltonJune 14, 1936 - April 17, 2020Janet Rae Bolton, 83, of Delta, CO, passed away on April 17, 2020.She was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Bolton, and son, Edgar Frank Bolton. She is survived by children, Daniel Bolton, Fredrick Bolton, and Lenora Milligan. She had seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.You could usually find Janet outside tending to her beautiful garden that consisted of a wide variety of flowers, the most spectacular of them all were her roses. If she wasn't outside, she was sewing a blanket for one of her great-grandchildren. Long phone calls were a given when it came to Janet; she made sure to embrace each and every phone call she received and never wasted a minute to let those closest to her know that they were loved.Family and friends will hold a service for her in the summer of 2020.In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to fly an American Flag to represent her birth on Flag Day or to plant a rose bush in her honor, as they were her favorite. Although you may be gone you will never be forgotten, forever and always your love will carry on in our hearts. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close