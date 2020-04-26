Janet Rae Bolton
June 14, 1936 - April 17, 2020
Janet Rae Bolton, 83, of Delta, CO, passed away on April 17, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Bolton, and son, Edgar Frank Bolton. She is survived by children, Daniel Bolton, Fredrick Bolton, and Lenora Milligan. She had seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
You could usually find Janet outside tending to her beautiful garden that consisted of a wide variety of flowers, the most spectacular of them all were her roses. If she wasn't outside, she was sewing a blanket for one of her great-grandchildren. Long phone calls were a given when it came to Janet; she made sure to embrace each and every phone call she received and never wasted a minute to let those closest to her know that they were loved.
Family and friends will hold a service for her in the summer of 2020.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to fly an American Flag to represent her birth on Flag Day or to plant a rose bush in her honor, as they were her favorite. Although you may be gone you will never be forgotten, forever and always your love will carry on in our hearts.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Apr. 26, 2020