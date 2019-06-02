Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet S. Loring. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Janet Shaw Loring passed into eternal peace in the early evening of Monday, May 20th 2019. Throughout life, Janet was known for her generosity and gracious ways. She loved sharing meals with others, enjoyed great music, and appreciated art. She was a patron of the Grand Junction Symphony and a regular for Irish music at the Rockslide Brewery. Her house was filled with vibrant colors, lots of sheep, strong coffee and her warm smile. Janet was born to Robert Eustace and Susan Kilgour Shaw and raised in Dixon, IL where her family owned and operated the Dixon Evening Telegraph. As a young girl she helped with type-setting and running errands for the newspaper. She graduated from Dixon High School in 1948, graduated from Beloit College with a bachelor's degree in 1951 and completed a degree in physical therapy at Northwestern in 1953. In the summer of 1952, she befriended Bonnie Zak and Pat Biggs, co-workers at the Chicago Tribune who introduced her to Bill Loring, Pat's brother. It was love at first sight. They married on May 23rd, 1953 in Dixon. Janet and Bill first lived in Long Beach, CA and then Bremerton, WA while Bill served in the Navy (1953-1957). They then settled in Mt. Vernon, CO (1959) and finally in Fruita, CO (1976). In each era and throughout their marriage Janet and Bill cultivated deep, lifelong friendships with folks from all walks of life. Together they reveled in hosting family and friends for dinners, BBQ's and visiting each in their homes across the country and globe. Janet had an unshakable faith in our Lord Jesus which influenced and shaped her generosity and friendships. Her life on earth was a wondrous journey. Those who remain to honor her legacy of caring and generosity include her children Mary (Jim) Perkins of Portland, OR; Douglass Loring of Grand Junction, CO; Bill (Adele) Loring of Ashby, NE; Keith Loring of San Francisco, CA; and Jeanne (John) Mick of Ft. Collins, CO; her grandchildren Kathryn Perkins, Elizabeth Perkins, Paul Mick and Ben Mick. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill and her brother E.K. and her parents. We would like to thank all the care providers from HopeWest and Columbine who cared for our mother with love and compassion during the past few months. A memorial service will take place on Sunday July 28th at 2:00pm at Seventh Day Adventist Church, 550 25 1/2 Road, Grand Junction, CO. A private internment will take place at the VA Memorial Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be sent to Hope West, 3090 North 12th Street, Unit B, Grand Jct, CO 81506 or online at



Janet Shaw Loring passed into eternal peace in the early evening of Monday, May 20th 2019. Throughout life, Janet was known for her generosity and gracious ways. She loved sharing meals with others, enjoyed great music, and appreciated art. She was a patron of the Grand Junction Symphony and a regular for Irish music at the Rockslide Brewery. Her house was filled with vibrant colors, lots of sheep, strong coffee and her warm smile. Janet was born to Robert Eustace and Susan Kilgour Shaw and raised in Dixon, IL where her family owned and operated the Dixon Evening Telegraph. As a young girl she helped with type-setting and running errands for the newspaper. She graduated from Dixon High School in 1948, graduated from Beloit College with a bachelor's degree in 1951 and completed a degree in physical therapy at Northwestern in 1953. In the summer of 1952, she befriended Bonnie Zak and Pat Biggs, co-workers at the Chicago Tribune who introduced her to Bill Loring, Pat's brother. It was love at first sight. They married on May 23rd, 1953 in Dixon. Janet and Bill first lived in Long Beach, CA and then Bremerton, WA while Bill served in the Navy (1953-1957). They then settled in Mt. Vernon, CO (1959) and finally in Fruita, CO (1976). In each era and throughout their marriage Janet and Bill cultivated deep, lifelong friendships with folks from all walks of life. Together they reveled in hosting family and friends for dinners, BBQ's and visiting each in their homes across the country and globe. Janet had an unshakable faith in our Lord Jesus which influenced and shaped her generosity and friendships. Her life on earth was a wondrous journey. Those who remain to honor her legacy of caring and generosity include her children Mary (Jim) Perkins of Portland, OR; Douglass Loring of Grand Junction, CO; Bill (Adele) Loring of Ashby, NE; Keith Loring of San Francisco, CA; and Jeanne (John) Mick of Ft. Collins, CO; her grandchildren Kathryn Perkins, Elizabeth Perkins, Paul Mick and Ben Mick. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill and her brother E.K. and her parents. We would like to thank all the care providers from HopeWest and Columbine who cared for our mother with love and compassion during the past few months. A memorial service will take place on Sunday July 28th at 2:00pm at Seventh Day Adventist Church, 550 25 1/2 Road, Grand Junction, CO. A private internment will take place at the VA Memorial Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be sent to Hope West, 3090 North 12th Street, Unit B, Grand Jct, CO 81506 or online at hopewestco.org . Condolences may be left at brownscremationservice.com Published in The Daily Sentinel on June 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close