Janet Shaw Loring



September 12, 1928 - May 20, 2019



Janet Shaw Loring passed into eternal peace in the early evening of Monday, May 20, 2019. She had an unshakable faith in our Lord Jesus which influenced and shaped her generosity and friendships. Her life on earth was a wondrous journey.



Janet was born to Robert Eustace and Susan Kilgour Shaw and raised in Dixon, IL. She graduated from Dixon High (1948), from Beloit College (1951) and completed a degree in physical therapy at Northwestern (1953).



In the summer of 1952, she met Bill Loring. It was love at first sight. They married on May 23, 1953, in Dixon. Janet and Bill first lived in Long Beach, CA and then Bremerton, WA while Bill served in the Navy (1953-1957). They then settled in Mt. Vernon, CO (1959) and finally in Fruita, CO (1976). In each era and throughout their marriage Janet and Bill cultivated deep, lifelong friendships with folks from all walks of life. Together they reveled in hosting family and friends for dinners, BBQ's and visiting each in their homes across the country and globe.



Those who remain to honor her legacy of caring and generosity include children, Mary (Jim) Perkins of Portland, OR; Douglass Loring of Grand Junction, CO; Bill (Adele) Loring of Ashby, NE; Keith Loring of San Francisco, CA, and Jeanne (John) Mick of Ft. Collins, CO; grandchildren, Kathryn Perkins, Elizabeth Perkins, Paul Mick, and Ben Mick. She was preceded in death by husband, Bill; brother, E.K., and her parents.



A memorial service will take place on Sunday July 28, at 2:00 p.m. at Seventh Day Adventist Church, 550 25 1/2 Road, Grand Junction, CO.



Memorial donations may be sent to HopeWest, 3090B North 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506 or online at



Condolences may be left at



