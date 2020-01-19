Janette McAnally
July 14, 1940 - January 9, 2020
Janette McAnally, a long-time resident of Craig and Clifton, Colorado, passed Thursday January 9, 2020.
Janette, a pioneer woman at heart, moved from California to Craig in the 1950's where she met and married her husband, Stan McAnally. Janette and Stan were married for 59 years and supported one another as best friends and partners. They had three children whom they raised in Craig.
Janette worked for a short time as a nutritionist for the school system and as a switch board operator for the telephone company. Janette's passion and true talent was sewing. She showered her family, friends and various non-profit organizations with gifts she had sewn. Janette was an active life-long member of Eastern Star, where she held several distinct leadership positions and made many friends in that community. Janette loved to spend her summer months at the family cabin in Wilderness Ranch north of Craig, and the winter months at her orchard property in Clifton.
A private family memorial service will be held in Craig.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jan. 19, 2020