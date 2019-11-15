Janey Montez Raney
October 5, 1943 - November 3, 2019
Janey was born October 5, 1943, daughter of Robert E. Raney and Jane Rice Raney. She went home to the Lord on November 3, 2019.
A native of San Antonio, TX, Janey is survived by her brother, Robert Raney Jr., and sister, Ellen Gay Raney. She attended MacArthur High School in San Antonio and spent her lifetime in both Texas and Colorado.
Janey had an outgoing personality and was always up for an adventure. She loved hiking, picnics, a good movie and spending time with her grandchildren. Her warm smile and charisma touched the lives of many people. She was especially skilled in retail sales where her charm and attention to detail touched the lives of her customers. One of her favorite jobs was as Junior Department Manager at Scribners in San Antoino where she loved staying up on the latest fashion trends and traveled to New York and Dallas to choose the junior clothing lines for the store.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are her children, John Bratton, Kimberly Shults, and Kindra Mazurek and her grandchildren, Brandy, Aleah, Mackenna, Haley and Braden. She also leaves her very dear friend of 21 years, Bob Carman.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Nov. 15, 2019