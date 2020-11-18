Janey Wright
March 6, 1934 - October 17, 2020
Janey Wright Cohen, 86, died October 17, 2020, in Springville, UT.
Janey Beth was born March 6, 1934, in Texas City, TX, to oil industry worker, Clifford M. Moffett and homemaker, Nita Terral Moffett. She graduated from Iota (Louisiana) High School in 1952, and Louisiana Tech University in 1956, with a B.S. Degree in Business and English Education.
Janey married William J. Wright December 7, 1956, in Bossier City, LA. They had two children, Leah in 1959, and David in 1960, and taught at Texas, Ohio, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Colorado schools. They divorced in 1977.
After teaching at Grand Junction Junior High 1967 - 1968 and Grand Junction High School 1968 - 1980, she moved to Provo, UT, and taught at area schools including Stevens Henager College, Provo Canyon School, Orem Junior High School, New Mothers High School, Mountainville Academy, Provo High School, and Discovery Academy from which she retired in 2020.
She married Irving H. Cohen June 21, 1985, in Provo. They adopted her grandson, James, when he was six years old and raised him to adulthood. Janey and Irving divorced in 2002.
Survivors include sisters, Patsy (Earl) Hartsell of Elm Grove, LA, and Nina (James) Gunter, of San Antonio, TX; brother, Clifford M. Moffett, Jr., of Jennings, LA, and children, Leah (Coy) Vincent of Grand Junction, CO; David (Judy) Wright of Breaux Bridge, LA, and James Cohen of Draper, UT.
Funeral and burial have taken place in Springville Evergreen Cemetery. View full obituary at www.wheelermortuaries.com/obituary/Janey-Chohen
.