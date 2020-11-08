Janice GreenJuly 14, 1926 - October 30, 2020Janice Green passed away October 30, in her 95th year, following her husband, Charlie, who died last year at the age of 96. They enjoyed a full and fruitful life together, having four children, 15 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She left a family deeply grateful for her legacy of love, integrity, hardworking faithfulness and creativity. For those familiar with the description, she was the incarnation of the Proverbs 31 woman.Janice was born July 14, 1926, in Logan, New Mexico, to Arbie and Tuck Meeks, the fifth of six children. Arbie had brought two children to the marriage and Tuck had brought four, so the total was twelve. Janice attended schools in New Mexico, obtained a ministerial license, traveled as an evangelist and went on to Southwestern Bible College in Waxahachie, Texas, graduating with honors in 1944.She married Charles Green in June of 1944. Together they pastored in Texas, before moving to Colorado in 1946. In Grand Junction four children were born to Charlie and Janice, Deyon Stephens (Don), Lynn Green (Martha), Charlotte Pollard (Ron), and Greg Green (Debbie).Janice served as PTA president of Orchard Mesa Junior High; she taught Sunday School for many years; she was a talented musician in piano, organ, banjo, and guitar. She contributed to the family income and taught her children well through her efforts in many projects like baking, raising chickens, turkeys, milk cows and sheep, growing fruit and vegetables, and sewing.In spite of her initial fear of flying, she obtained her pilot's license after her children were grown. She learned general administration and bookkeeping skills, making payroll for Valley Construction, one of the businesses she and her husband ran together. She occasionally flew supplies and payroll to outlying jobs in Farmington, New Mexico; Kemmerer, Wyoming, and Cortez, Colorado.In 1975 Charlie and Janice completed the entry level training for Youth With A Mission in Lausanne, Switzerland. They returned to close their business and pioneer a Youth With A Mission training center in the Big Cimarron Valley, training scores of young people in Christian faith and life skills. They directed that ministry for 20 years, and then purchased El Rancho Cimarron, a small family resort, which they operated for seven years. They then built a house on the Redlands and returned to live there in 2003. In 2012 they moved to the Atrium and as their health declined, they moved on to Larchwood where they ended their fruitful lives together.Because of the restrictions, a private service has taken place