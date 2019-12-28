Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Jean Jackson "Jan" Terpinitz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Janice "Jan" Jean Jackson Terpinitz



May 17, 1939 - October 29, 2019



Janice Jean Terpinitz, 80, went home to be with Jesus on October 29, 2019, at Eagle Ridge of the Grand Valley in Grand Junction, Colorado.



Jan was born May 17, 1939, to James Howard Jackson and Dorothy Margaret (Cobb) Jackson in Long Beach, CA. The family moved to Burbank in 1945, and Jan graduated in 1957 from John Burroughs High School. As a teenager she was one of the featured dancers on American Bandstand hosted by Dick Clark. Jan was a talented dancer who performed on several television variety shows, and once performed at the Hollywood Bowl. She liked to tell us that she taught Tony Dow, of Leave it to Beaver fame, how to dance.



After graduation Jan worked briefly as a secretary for the FBI.



She met the love of her life, Donald "Don" Lewis Terpinitz, on Catalina Island, CA. They married in 1962, and were together for nearly 55 years before he passed in 2016. Their first home together was in Highland Park, CA, where their three daughters were born. They also lived in Anaheim, CA, before moving to Grand Junction, CO in 1980. Jan loved their new home in Colorado, especially being able to experience all four seasons.



Jan was an artist and enjoyed a variety of creative expression. In addition to dancing, she enjoyed cooking, photography, painting, sewing, and crafting. She especially enjoyed gardening, planting new flowers and cutting back existing ones. Her garden was truly a work of art. She could grow anything!



Jan was a "people person." One thing any friend of Jan will say about her is that she never knew a stranger. She loved everyone! From her work at the Regional Center, to teaching adults how to read through the literacy department at the Mesa County Library, to her last years at Eagle Ridge, Jan's natural love and kindness had a lasting impact on everyone whose lives she touched.



Jan gave her life to Jesus in the early 70's and played an instrumental part in her family's salvation. She and Don were founding members of The Rock GJ, (formerly known as Church on the Rock). Together they helped re-establish the Royal Rangers program in 1990. She was also involved in missions alongside her husband.



Janice Jean Terpinitz is survived by daughters, Donna (Joe) Terpinitz-Romo, Catalina Island, CA; Julie (Mike) Mattocks, Lakeland, FL, and Sandi (Steve) Bittle, Loma, CO; nine grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren with two more on the way. She is also survived by her sister, Peggy Jackson Kroeker, Benicia, CA, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don, and parents, James and Dorothy Jackson.



A Celebration of Life will be held on January 4, 2020, at The Rock GJ, 2170 Broadway Avenue at 10:00 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to HopeWest Hospice, 3090B North 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506.



