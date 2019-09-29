Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Lorene Langum. View Sign Service Information Rude's Funeral Home 105 W 8Th St S Brookings , SD 57006 (605)-692-6221 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Sinai Lutheran Church Sinai , SD View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Sinai Lutheran Church Sinai , SD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Janice Lorene Langum



November 23, 1928 - September 24, 2019



Janice Lorene Langum, 90, of Fruita, CO, formerly of Brookings, SD, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at HopeWest Care Center, Grand Junction, CO.



Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Sinai Lutheran Church, Sinai, SD. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. Rude's Funeral home is assisting the family with the arrangements. The family wishes memorials be directed to HopeWest Hospice, 3090B North 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506 or Colorado Discover Ability, 601 Struthers Ave, Grand Junction, CO 81501.



Janice Lorene Porter was born November 23, 1928, in Milbank, SD, the daughter of Mark Ernest and Neva May (Dodge) Porter. She grew up and attended school in Milbank, SD, graduating from Milbank High School.



She married Allan Quail in 1951. They raised their children in South Dakota, Colorado, and Connecticut, during which time Janice enjoyed sewing, sharing her skill with her family for years. She loved cooking delicious meals for family and friends, celebrating life's special moments. She spent a couple of summers as Camp Cook at the Easter Seal camp on the Grand Mesa. After Allan's passing, Janice married Glen Langum in 1987, and spent 17 years on the farm in Sinai, adding the Langum family to her circle of life. She was President of the Sinai Altar Guild and a member of the Red Hat Society in Brookings.



Throughout her life, Janice enjoyed reading, playing games and putting together puzzles with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bridge, Dominoes, and Skipbo were also favorites with family and friends. Shopping and ice cream were favorites too.



Janice was a person who is fondly remembered by all for her ability to make you laugh.



She is survived by her children, Janelle McHugh, Kristin Hilliard, Todd Quail, and Tom Quail; grandchildren, Shenae Dolan, Elizabeth and Edward Hilliard, Ben, Jacob and Caity Quail, Cassie Dobson, Kristina McDonough and Taylor Quail; great-grandchildren, Evelynn Dolan, Parkes, Taylan and Breylee Quail, Emma, Chloe Everett, Abbie and Cameron Dobson, Ethen Quail, Lily and Hunter McDonough and Briar and Hattie Quail; step-children, Jerome, Don and Brian Langum, and step-grandchildren, Tommy, Chris, Tanner, Lindy, Leigh, Eric and Genna Langum.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Mark and Neva Porter; first husband, Allan E. Quail; second husband, Glen J. Langum; grandson, Joshua Dodge Quail; son, Thomas Dodge Quail and all seven of her older siblings.



Condolences may be sent to the family through



