Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450

Janice Marie Callahan



April 5, 1938 - December 24, 2019



Janice Marie Callahan died peacefully at her home, December 24, 2019, in the company of her son, Rod, and sister, Kathleen. She was 81 years old. A life-long resident of Grand Junction, she was preceded in death by her father, William J Callahan, and her mother, Genevieve Gamble.



Janice attended Grand Junction High School, where she graduated in 1956. She also attended Loretto Heights College in Denver for a time, before returning to Grand Junction to make her life.



With her compelling desire to help others in the forefront, Janice spent the majority of her adult life, first in the employ of, then as part owner to Callahan-Edfast Mortuary, a local firm, started by her Grandfather Thomas Francis Callahan in 1910, which continues to operate to this day under different ownership. After retiring from the mortuary business, Janice spent years volunteering with the Marillac Clinic. It was a job which she enjoyed perhaps more than any other in her lifetime, and one which she would speak of fondly in later year remembrances.



Janice was married and divorced twice in her lifetime, first to Byers J. Moore, with whom she had her only child, Rodney. Her second marriage was to Robert C. Faudree. Both men preceded Janice in death.



Janice is survived by her sisters, Kathleen Odefey of Denver, Colorado, and Maureen Sickler of New York City; son, Rodney Moore of Grand Junction, Colorado, and granddaughter, Alysha Moore, also of Grand Junction Colorado.



The family requests donations to HopeWest Hospice, in lieu of flowers.



A memorial service for Janice will be held at a later time and date.

