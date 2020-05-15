Jasper A. Dodd



April 13, 1932 - May 10, 2020



Jasper A. Dodd passed away peacefully of natural causes at his home in Clifton, Colorado on May 10, 2020.



He was born on April 13, 1932, to Marion "Jap" and Stella Akers Dodd in Palisade, Colorado. Jasper graduated from Palisade High School in 1950, and enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served his country for four years. He married Sherrill A. Dodd on June 10, 1956, at Clifton Christian Church in Clifton, CO.



Jasper and Sherrill lived all of their lives in the Grand Valley and raised four beloved sons together. He supported his family working as a machinist until he retired in 1993.



Jasper is survived by four sons, Richard of Palisade; Jesse (Anne) of Grand Junction; Charlie (Donna) of Clifton, and Fred (Jacki) of Moorpark, CA; as well as nine grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Jasper was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sherrill; sister, Virginia Flager; daughter-in-law, Julie; a granddaughter, and a great-grandson.



A graveside service will be held at the Palisade Municipal Cemetery, 3529 Front Street, Palisade, CO at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store