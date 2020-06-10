Jay Lynn IngelhartAugust 31, 1945 - June 4, 2020Jay Lynn Ingelhart "Papa" of Fruita, CO, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, June 4, 2020. He was 74.Jay was born August 31, 1945, to Charles and Opal Ingelhart in Fruita, CO, where he remained a lifelong resident. Jay married Tana Lee Lang of Fruita on January 19, 1962 and they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2012. Tana passed away in 2013.Jay had four daughters, Tammy Kelley (Smokey) of Fruita; Vauna (Nickey) Baird (Randy) of Rifle; Holli Ingelhart (Arnie) of Fruita, and Tobi Statler (Bob) of Fruita; grandchildren, Sam, Katy, Skylar, Zac, William, Miranda and Jake, and great-grandchildren, Sailor, Kingston, Gunner, Archer, Avery, Claire and Elliot on the way but Jay was Papa to everyone. Jay married Lori Redden on July 31, 2016, with whom he spent his remaining years, and he became Papa to her kids, Richie, Chelsey and Sammi.Jay was a plumber, farmer, estimator, a Jay of all trades and expert on all things Fruita; all you had to do was ask. Sometimes you didn't have to ask. Jay enjoyed shooting on the desert. He and Tana spent many years boating at Lake Powell. Jay enjoyed gardening and cooking, particularly smoking.Preceding Jay in death is his wife, Tana; daughter, Holli; daughter, Nickey; parents, Charles and Opal Ingelhart; sister, Ann Burritt; brother, Jack Ingelhart; son-in-law, Pat Kesterson, and numerous friends and family.Survivors include daughters, Tammy and Tobi; wife, Lori; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.