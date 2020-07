Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Jay's life story with friends and family

Share Jay's life story with friends and family

Jay Marus Kole, 64, of Grand Junction, died July 9, 2020, at St. Mary's. Visitation 5 - 7 p.m., Rosary 7 p.m., Tuesday at Callahan-Edfast. Funeral 10:30 a.m., Wednesday at Immaculate Heart of Mary. Interment to follow at Orchard Mesa Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store