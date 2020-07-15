1/1
Jay Marus Kole
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jay Marus Kole

December 11, 1955 - July 9, 2020

Born December 11, 1955, to Marius and Edna Kole, Jay grew up in Dike, Iowa. He attended Dordt College and Iowa State University. Jay was a gifted singer who performed in elite choirs and in the Mass.

Jay married Tanjala Mabon in August, 1979. They had three children, Justin, Marshall, and Grace. That marriage ended in 1986.

Jay married Jody McAfee in December 1987. In 1990 they relocated to Grand Junction, Colorado, where they still make their home. Jay's career in public works and data networking ended in 1990 due to disability.

The desert Southwest spoke to Jay's soul and it was here that his heart was at peace. He loved the dry climate and rugged desert landscape of the Western Slope.

Jay was preceded in death by his father, Marius Kole, and father-in-law, Dale McAfee, both Navy Veterans, of whom Jay was intensely proud.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Jody; children, Justin (Carrie) Kolehart of Cedar Falls, IA; Marshall (Sarah) Kole of Omaha, NE, and Grace (Nick) Fee of Waterloo, IA; mother, Edna Kole of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; sisters, Rochelle (Tim) Schiebout of Sioux Falls, SD; Renee (Dallas) Roskamp of Edgerton, MN, and Karen (Harry) Van Harten of Calgary, Alberta, Canada; mother-in-law, Theany McAfee of Cheyenne, WY; two grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church on Wednesday, July 15, at 10:30 a.m.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jul. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved