Jay Marus KoleDecember 11, 1955 - July 9, 2020Born December 11, 1955, to Marius and Edna Kole, Jay grew up in Dike, Iowa. He attended Dordt College and Iowa State University. Jay was a gifted singer who performed in elite choirs and in the Mass.Jay married Tanjala Mabon in August, 1979. They had three children, Justin, Marshall, and Grace. That marriage ended in 1986.Jay married Jody McAfee in December 1987. In 1990 they relocated to Grand Junction, Colorado, where they still make their home. Jay's career in public works and data networking ended in 1990 due to disability.The desert Southwest spoke to Jay's soul and it was here that his heart was at peace. He loved the dry climate and rugged desert landscape of the Western Slope.Jay was preceded in death by his father, Marius Kole, and father-in-law, Dale McAfee, both Navy Veterans, of whom Jay was intensely proud.He is survived by his beloved wife, Jody; children, Justin (Carrie) Kolehart of Cedar Falls, IA; Marshall (Sarah) Kole of Omaha, NE, and Grace (Nick) Fee of Waterloo, IA; mother, Edna Kole of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; sisters, Rochelle (Tim) Schiebout of Sioux Falls, SD; Renee (Dallas) Roskamp of Edgerton, MN, and Karen (Harry) Van Harten of Calgary, Alberta, Canada; mother-in-law, Theany McAfee of Cheyenne, WY; two grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.Funeral service will be at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church on Wednesday, July 15, at 10:30 a.m.