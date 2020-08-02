Jean Mumby
November 2, 1932 - July 28, 2020
Jean Mumby passed away July 28, 2020.
She was born November 2, 1932, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, to Ross and Genevieve Clark Perrin. She spent her childhood years in Scottsbluff and Alliance, Nebraska. Jean graduated from Alliance High School and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. After graduation from UNL she taught in the Denver Public Schools, District 51, and Billee Abell's Playschool in Grand Junction, CO.
Jean married Keith Mumby from Harrison, Nebraska, in June 1956. After Keith's graduation from the University of Colorado College of Law, they made their home in Grand Junction, CO.
She was an avid reader. She quietly volunteered in the community. Her greatest joy was working and mentoring children. She was a member of Delta Gamma, P.E.O., Camaraderie, and First United Methodist Church.
She is survived by twins, Mark (Rhonda) of Grand Junction, and Mary Graham of Windsor, CO; beloved grandchildren, Tyler, Ashley, and Ryan Mumby of Grand Junction, and Devyn (Brad) Beardsley and Logan Graham of Windsor, CO, and son-in-law, Tom Adkison of Carbondale, CO. Jean was preceded in death by husband, Keith Mumby, and daughter, Susan Mumby-Adkison.
Respecting Jean's wishes, a private family memorial service and burial with her beloved husband will be held at the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery at a later date.
If you wish, a memorial may be sent to the Partners Foundation for the Susan Mumby Memorial Fund for the Nexus Children, 1169 Grand Avenue, Grand Junction, CO 81501 or to HopeWest, or a charity of your choice
.