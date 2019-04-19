Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeannette Rose. View Sign

Jeannette Rose

May 1, 1944 - April 19, 2017

The moment that you left us our hearts split in two, one side filled with memories, the other side died with you. We often lay awake at night when the world is fast asleep, and take a walk down memory lane with tears upon our cheeks. Remembering you is easy. We do it everyday, but missing you is a heartache that never goes away. We hold you tightly within our hearts and there you will remain. You see life has gone on without you but will never be the same. Even though its been two years we miss you more everyday. - Author Unknown

