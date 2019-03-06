Jeffery Stuart Brown
January 26, 1955 - February 28, 2019
Jeffery Brown passed away February 28, 2019, at his Grand Junction home after a sudden illness. He was 64.
Jeffery was born on January 26, 1955, in Grand Junction, Colorado from the union of Fred and Ruth Brown and graduated from the Fruita High School. He was a firefighter and was previously married to Shan Brutton.
Jeffery leaves behind his mother, Ruth Brown of Grand Junction, CO; son, Isaac Brown of Grand Junction, CO; daughter, Taunya (Chris) Taylor of Fruita, CO; two brothers, Douglas Brown of Buckeye, AZ, and Steven Brown of Parker, CO, and five grandchildren to cherish his memory. He was preceded in death by his father, Fred Brown.
A Celebration of Life service will be held later this summer.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2019