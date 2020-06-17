Jeffery Lee Morris
October 12, 1958 - June 10, 2020
Jeffery Lee Morris passed away from injuries he received in a motorcycle accident on June 10.
He was born in Fruita, CO, to Albert and Barbara Morris (precede him in death), one of six children; sisters, Sharon Nations, Pam Moody, and Lisa Dudley; brother, Donald Morris, and his younger brother, Shane Morris (who precedes him in death), and uncles, Larry Steele and Kirk Steele.
He was happiest when riding his Harley, which had been his life-long dream to own one. Jeff attended Palisade High School, and Intellitec. At the time of his death, he was working in maintenance.
A small memorial service will be held June 23, 2020, at Elmwood Cemetery in Fruita at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Roice Hurst, Cancer Society, Hospice, or a charity of your choice.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jun. 17, 2020.