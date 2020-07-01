Jeffrey Jerome EppersonMay 24, 1969 - June 26, 2020Jeffrey Jerome Epperson passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. He was born on May 24, 1969 to Michael Jerome and Norma Eileen Epperson in Council Bluffs, Iowa. He spent some of his childhood in Loveland, CO and called Montrose, CO, his hometown.It took him 46 years to find the love of his life and he married Lori Sisneros on August 4, 2018. Together they share their love of the outdoors, Bronco's football, and enjoying time with his family and friends. He was affectionately named "Jeffles" by his new extended family.Jeff worked at Johns Manville as the Physical Distribution Manager. He worked there for over 20 years; many of his coworkers became close personal friends.Jeff is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Lori; step-children, Alec and Ana Sisneros; brother, Michael Epperson, and nephew, Taylor Epperson.The family is having a viewing for family and friends on Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. at Callahan-Edfast Funeral Home in Grand Junction. A private memorial service will be held at 11:30. Burial will take place at 2:00 p.m. at Grand View Cemetery in Montrose.