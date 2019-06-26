Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffrey Miller. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jeffrey Raphael Calvin Miller, 53, of Grand Junction passed away June 16, 2019. Jeff was born January 26, 1966 in Vancouver, British Columbia to Marilyn Joanne (Pratt) Miller and Ronald Calvin Miller. At age 13 he moved with his parents to Grand Junction, Colorado were he attended school and graduated from Central High. Jeff attended and graduated from Ambassador College in Big Sandy, Texas, then returned to Grand Junction and worked at Burkey Lumber Company. In 1989 he married Annette McMillan from Great Falls, Montana and they made their home in Grand Junction. Jeff's greatest achievement and legacy was born April 1994, his daughter, Leanna Renee Miller. His love of anything with a motor translated into his work. A natural behind the wheel of a Peterbuilt, he owned and operated Jeff Miller Trucking before retiring. Jeff was passionate about the outdoors, 4 wheeling, motorcycles, fishing and endless canoeing. He treasured extended fall camping in Canada, particularly the month long trip in 2011 with Leanna. Jeff is survived by his daughter Leanna Miller of Rockland, Maine; her mother Annette Miller of Grand Junction; girlfriend Christie Mahan of Grand Junction; his parents of Kalispell, Montana; and brothers Jared Miller, of Munich, Germany and Joel Miller (Athena) of Kalispell. He was preceded in death by his brother John, and his grandparents. A private memorial has already been held in Grand Junction, with interment in Canada at a later date.



Jeffrey Raphael Calvin Miller, 53, of Grand Junction passed away June 16, 2019. Jeff was born January 26, 1966 in Vancouver, British Columbia to Marilyn Joanne (Pratt) Miller and Ronald Calvin Miller. At age 13 he moved with his parents to Grand Junction, Colorado were he attended school and graduated from Central High. Jeff attended and graduated from Ambassador College in Big Sandy, Texas, then returned to Grand Junction and worked at Burkey Lumber Company. In 1989 he married Annette McMillan from Great Falls, Montana and they made their home in Grand Junction. Jeff's greatest achievement and legacy was born April 1994, his daughter, Leanna Renee Miller. His love of anything with a motor translated into his work. A natural behind the wheel of a Peterbuilt, he owned and operated Jeff Miller Trucking before retiring. Jeff was passionate about the outdoors, 4 wheeling, motorcycles, fishing and endless canoeing. He treasured extended fall camping in Canada, particularly the month long trip in 2011 with Leanna. Jeff is survived by his daughter Leanna Miller of Rockland, Maine; her mother Annette Miller of Grand Junction; girlfriend Christie Mahan of Grand Junction; his parents of Kalispell, Montana; and brothers Jared Miller, of Munich, Germany and Joel Miller (Athena) of Kalispell. He was preceded in death by his brother John, and his grandparents. A private memorial has already been held in Grand Junction, with interment in Canada at a later date. Published in The Daily Sentinel on June 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close