Jeffrey Raphael Calvin Miller, 53, of Grand Junction passed away June 16, 2019. Jeff was born January 26, 1966 in Vancouver, British Columbia to Marilyn Joanne (Pratt) Miller and Ronald Calvin Miller. At age 13 he moved with his parents to Grand Junction, Colorado were he attended school and graduated from Central High. Jeff attended and graduated from Ambassador College in Big Sandy, Texas, then returned to Grand Junction and worked at Burkey Lumber Company. In 1989 he married Annette McMillan from Great Falls, Montana and they made their home in Grand Junction. Jeff's greatest achievement and legacy was born April 1994, his daughter, Leanna Renee Miller. His love of anything with a motor translated into his work. A natural behind the wheel of a Peterbuilt, he owned and operated Jeff Miller Trucking before retiring. Jeff was passionate about the outdoors, 4 wheeling, motorcycles, fishing and endless canoeing. He treasured extended fall camping in Canada, particularly the month long trip in 2011 with Leanna. Jeff is survived by his daughter Leanna Miller of Rockland, Maine; her mother Annette Miller of Grand Junction; girlfriend Christie Mahan of Grand Junction; his parents of Kalispell, Montana; and brothers Jared Miller, of Munich, Germany and Joel Miller (Athena) of Kalispell. He was preceded in death by his brother John, and his grandparents. A private memorial has already been held in Grand Junction, with interment in Canada at a later date.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on June 26, 2019