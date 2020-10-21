Jennifer Lynn TuflyOctober 11, 1974 - September 26, 2020In the early morning hours of September 26, Jennifer Tufly's generous and giving heart finally broke in two and stopped beating.She was born October 11, 1974. An adventurous spirit who gave her heart freely and had trouble saying "NO", Jennifer lived in Utah and Idaho before returning to her birth place in Colorado, Grand Junction. The light and focus of her life was her two precious boys, Lincoln Critchfield (11) and Gabriel Tufly (9). Her constant thought and continuing worry was for their well-being, safety and happiness. Her essence will remain in the hearts of those who loved her. She is survived by her sons, Lincoln and Gabe, and mother, Denise Del Barto.A memorial hike, chosen by her boys, has been scheduled for November 1, to Mica Mines. Family and friends wishing to participate can meet at the Bangs Canyon Trailhead, with the hike commencing at 11:00 a.m.An account for Lincoln and Gabriel has been established at Alpine Bank to assist in the future of Jennifer's beloved children. Those wishing to honor her memory and contribute may do so at any Alpine Bank under the account titled: Jennifer Tufly Memorial Account.