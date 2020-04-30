Jeramie Bakker Ewell
December 19, 1978 - April 24, 2020
Jeramie Ewell passed away April, 24, 2020 at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center; he was 41.
Jeramie was born on December 19, 1978, in Grand Junction, Colorado, and later lived in Arizona, Texas, Tennessee, California and then back to Colorado.
He graduated from high school in Warren County, TN. He had that special love for the Star Wars Saga, the Green Bay Packers and as a DJ, he had music in his soul. But, his greatest love would always be his daughter, Riley.
Jeramie leaves behind his parents, Robin and Billy Anthony of Grand Junction, CO; daughter, Riley Ewell, and step-sons, Michael and Tyler Presley all of Mazula, Utah; step-brothers, Daniel Spalding, Michael Randolph, Kelli Spalding and Anne Anthony all of Grand Junction.
He was preceded in death by his uncle, William Ewell and grandmother, Elizabeth Ewell.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Central Station when a gathering date can be determined. A notification will be announced on the mortuary website.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Timber Line Bank in his name.
Friends and family may leave their condolences at www.martinmortuary.com.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Apr. 30, 2020