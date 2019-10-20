Jerome Alvin Burke
December 22, 1951 - October 12, 2019
Jerome Alvin Burke, age 67, died October 12, 2019.
Born December 22, 1951, he attended Grand Junction High School in Grand Junction, Colorado. He was a veteran of the US Army, having served during the Vietnam War. Jerome worked as a welder/automobile restorer and was a member of American Legion POST 200. He was an outdoorsman, a jokester, and was very kind and understanding.
Jerome was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Beverly Jean Burke; brother, Joe Burke, and wife, Teresa Burke.
He is survived by his daughter, Shannon Burke; son, Shawn Burke, and brother, Mike Burke.
A memorial service will be held Monday, October 21 at 3:00 p.m. at Western Colorado Veteran's Cemetery, 2830 Riverside Parkway, Grand Junction, Colorado.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Oct. 20, 2019