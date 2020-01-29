Jerome D. (Jeremy) Wright

Service Information
Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc
2515 Patterson Rd
Grand Junction, CO
81505
(970)-243-2450
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
3:00 PM
Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc
2515 Patterson Rd
Grand Junction, CO 81505
Visitation
Following Services
Elks Lodge
Grand Junction, CO
Obituary
Jerome (Jeremy) D. Wright

April 8, 1974 - January 22, 2020

Jerome Wright passed away on January 22, 2020. He was 45 years old.

Jerome graduated from Nucla High School in 1992 and went on to attend college at Colorado Northwestern Community College in Rangely, CO where he played baseball for the Spartans.

He was a sports fanatic, especially for his beloved Philadelphia Eagles. He loved to hunt, fish, and spend many an evening down at the bowling alley, but his true passion was baseball. Jerome's favorite place was the ball field, whether it be coaching his boys or lacing up his cleats and playing short stop at Canyon View with all his buddies.

He will be truly missed by all who stepped on the diamond with him.

Jerome is survived by his wife, Michelle; sons, River, Jair, and Rome; stepdaughter, Neysa; granddaughter, Elodie and father, Leroy Wright.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Norma Wright.

Services will be held January 31, 2020, 3:00 p.m. at Callahan Edfast Mortuary, immediately followed by a reception at the Elks Lodge in Grand Junction, CO.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jan. 29, 2020
