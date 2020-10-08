1/1
Jerreon Dennis
1993 - 2020
Jerreon Dennis

October 5, 1993 - September 30, 2020

It is with great sorrow we announce the death of Jerreon Vincent Dennis. Jerreon passed away on September 30, 2020; he was 26 years old.

Jerreon was born on October 5, 1993, to Michael Dennis and Brenda Defa. Jerreon was a very well known and loved young man. Originally from Utah, his family moved to Grand Junction in 2005. Jerreon attended Grand Junction High School where he was an amazing athlete, student and running back legend. He received a full-ride scholarship to Colorado Mesa University where he graduated with a bachelor of Science degree in Sports Management. Jerreon loved working out, music, drawing, his friends and family, and most of all football. He was full of compassion, a talented athlete with enchanting eyes, a grin that lit up a room, and a witty sense of humor. He was loved beyond measure by all that knew him, and will be deeply missed by many.

He is survived by his mother, Brenda Lynette Defa; father, Michael James Dennis; sister, Mychael Marisa Dennis; brother, Christian Troy Dennis; grandparents, Kenny and Fama Defa, and Tammy and Vincent Chavira; three aunts, six uncles, and 14 cousins.

He is preceded in death by aunts, Nicole Chavira and Brittany Defa.

Gone too soon, he finally has peace.

Funeral service Friday, October 9, 2020, 2:00 p.m., Mitchell Funeral Home, 233 East Main Street, Price, Utah 84501. The family will receive friends from 12:30 - 1:45 p.m. Interment at Cliffview Cemetery, Price, Utah.

Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home of Price where friends are always welcome and may share memories online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net.

Published in The Daily Sentinel on Oct. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell Funeral Home Inc
233 E Main St
Price, UT 84501
(435) 637-2668
