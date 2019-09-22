Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Kiefer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jerry Kiefer



January 22, 1937 - September 10, 2019



Jerry Kiefer came to Grand Junction, CO from Elwood, Indiana with his parents, Florence Hickner Kiefer and Jerome Kiefer, a native Coloradan. His father quickly infected him with a life-long love for canyons and campgrounds and especially for rivers where he fished, canoed and rafted the Grand Canyon three times with a group that included his protesting city-bred wife, Rita: one more testimony to his amazing powers of persuasion. His love for gems, minerals and rocks began at age five, when he labeled his first find as number one. That passion endured until this September when, near dying, he could no longer see. We think.



For a few years during WWII, his father's work took him to Camp Hale, the Army's ski-training facility near Leadville. After graduating from high school in Grand Junction he received his B.A. and first M.A. from St. Thomas Seminary in Denver to prepare for the Catholic priesthood. He served as Assistant Pastor in Alamosa then at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Pueblo. His last assignment was at Guadalupe Center in Pueblo where he was assisted by two Sisters of Loretto. Jerry rejected the term "pastor" considering himself one of a three-person team. July 11, 1970 he married Rita Brady at the Evans Memorial Chapel in Denver. After their honeymoon at Lake Dillon they moved to Greeley. In 1971 he earned a second M.A. from UNC and his PhD from CSU in Ft. Collins, graduating from both universities with distinction. He then joined the faculty of Greeley's Aims Community College as a part-time instructor and quickly advanced through administrative positions, to become Assistant to the President. In this position he served as Aims' Liaison with the State Legislature and the Colorado Commission on Higher Education. Twice he acted as interim president but when asked to occupy that office permanently his reply was typical of Jerry, "No thanks. I want a life".



Despite a full career he remained involved with many charitable organizations, among them: Farm Worker Housing, Catholic Charities Northern where he acted as chairman of the board, The Columbine Club of CIVITAN where he helped build the Wilderness on Wheels trail. He also served on the Board of Guadalupe Community Center outside Greeley. Though not demonstrative by nature, Jerry took part in marches and protests against the violation of human rights, especially those of the underprivileged and racial minorities. After 30 years in Greeley he and Rita moved to Evergreen and he spent more time with the Denver Colorado Mineral Society, serving as president for two terms and going on field trips to indulge three passions his parents laid the ground for: photographing wild flowers, traveling and most important expanding his rock, mineral and gem collection.



His last home was the Westland Meridian Independent Living of Lakewood where he enjoyed new resident-friends as he fought, with his usual grace, a gradual four-year decline in health from Parkinsonism. He died September 10 at 1:50 a.m.



Jerry is survived by Rita Brady Kiefer, his other-half/wife of 49 years; brother, Dennis Kiefer (Karen); sister, Carol Ann Niles (Bill); sister-in-law, Joyce Kiefer; nieces, Jane Valencia (Andy), Deanna Vandermeer (Rod), and Julie Kiefer (Rich Dorsky), and nephews, David Kiefer (Linda), Kevin Kiefer (Barb), Jeff Niles (Angela), Drew Niles and Dan Niles (Nardia). He is pre-deceased by his parents and brother, Bill.



A celebration of Jerry's life will be November 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at HopeWest Hospice.

