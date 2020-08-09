Jerry "Gary" L. BrownFebruary 5, 1934 - August 3, 2020Jerry (known as Gary) L. Brown passed away on August 3, 2020, at the Veteran's Hospital in Grand Junction, CO.Gary was born in Bloomington, Nebraska, to Harry E. and Margaret Kelly Brown. Around 1943 the family left Nebraska and moved to Denver, CO, where he lived, and went to school. He joined the Army in 1954 and served in Germany.On October 14, 1960, he married Korean Knight in Wheat Ridge, CO. They had a son, Michael W. Brown, and daughter, Vikki K. Brown. In 1980 they moved from Denver to Grand Junction. He worked for several propane companies here in the valley.Survivors include his wife; son and daughter; grandchildren, Jayton, Fruita, CO; Cameron, Fruita; Dylan and Rachel Peterson, Manhattan, KS, and Nicole Peterson of Fruita, and sister, Shelia, Lakewood, WA. He was preceded in death by sisters, Vila Mae, Merla Jean, and Jackie.The family requests donations or contributions be made to VA Western Colorado Palliative Care, 2121 North Avenue, Grand Junction, CO 81501.