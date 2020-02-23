Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Lee Walker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jerry Lee Walker



March 13, 1936 - February 19, 2020



USAF Retired



An American Patriot has passed. Death took his body - God took his soul and he will be alive and well in the hearts and minds of those he left behind. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will reunite with his oldest daughter, Torie Renee Walker, who preceded him in death. He leaves behind his wife of 64 years, Fern Kay Buford; daughter, Kelly Lynn Walker Waldron, and grandsons, Christian Stephen Waldron and Ethan Leston Waldron.



Born March 13, 1936, in Elk City, Oklahoma, Jerry is the son of Benjamin Orval Walker and Clara Mae Smith. His grandfather, Daniel, participated in the famous Oklahoma Land Rush on the 22nd of April 1889. Daniel and his wife lived on the farm until their death. The Walker Family goes back several generations.



Jerry proudly served his country in the Air Force for 28 years. He jointed in 1956 as a one striper. Got a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Denver and later a master's degree in finance. He was chosen to attend the Air Force War College in Montgomery, Alabama from 1982-1983.



He retired in 1988 a Full "Bird" Colonel. He lived the remainder of his life with his wife in Grand Junction, Colorado. During this time, they enjoyed traveling the world, building a wood and pottery craft business and gardening. Jerry and Fern's craft business was sold in shops throughout Colorado.



Jerry Lee Walker lived "The American Dream".



No flowers please, donations to go to The Salvation Army.



Graveside service will be held Friday, February 28, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Orchard Mesa Cemetery.



