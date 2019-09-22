Guest Book View Sign Service Information Service 1:00 PM New Life Church Send Flowers Obituary

Jerry R. Thomas



May 29, 1946 - September 10, 2019



Jerry R. Thomas, 73, passed away at St. Mary's Hospital on September 10, 2019, due to a lengthy illness.



Jerry was born May 29, in Las Animas, CO, he was the son, of the late James and Anna Mae Thomas. He graduated from Las Animas High School in 1964.



Jerry wore many hats during his working career. He was trucker driver, mechanic, large equipment operator for OM Irrigation Company and was proud to serve as a Colorado State Patrolman for 25 years.



Jerry enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and camping, as well as working outside on his Kubota tractor and going to Las Vegas with family and friends. He also enjoyed watching his wife, Irene, yell at the Broncos on TV.



Jerry was a jokester, a friendly and soft hearted man who was always willing to help family, friends and neighbors on projects. The past few years he would supervise the projects and tell you how to do it.



He was a dedicated family man, hardworking and always willing to help if he was able. He was happy to teach his sons and grandsons how to repair their vehicles.



Jerry is preceded in death by daughter, Janet Burkepile; his parents; brother, Richard Thomas; twin brother, James Louis Thomas, and sisters, Mildred Snyder, Ruth Collins and Martha Cochran.



Jerry is survived by his wife, Irene; sons, Jerald (Sandy Davis) Thomas of Missouri, and Brian Medina, Windsor, CO; daughter, Brenda (Ed) Chandler, Grand Junction; grandchildren, Tim Burkepile, Ryan (Chanteal) Burkepile, AJ (Cynthia) Thomas, Adam (Tabitha Michelle) Thomas, Joshua (Kia) Chandler, Allison Chandler and Meghan Burkepile; great-grandchildren, Cassandra, Victoria, Lily Burkepile, Koen and Trinidy Burkepile, Samantha and Ryan Thomas; two unborn great-granddaughters; brothers, Wilber (Pat) Thomas, and Melvin (Joyce) Thomas; sister, Judy (Bill) Witcher, and several nieces and nephews.



Celebration of Life will be September 28, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at New Life Church, 1350 North 7th Street.



Memorial contributions can be made in Jerry's name to New Life Church, 1350 North 7th Street.

