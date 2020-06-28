Jesse Marie BellSeptember 17, 1989 - June 22, 2020Jesse Marie Bell, age 30, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020.Born September 17, 1989, in Grand Junction, Colorado, she was the daughter of Johnny and Rebecca Tuttle. She graduated from Palisade High School.Jesse loved to go fishing and camping and loved gardening among many other things. She truly lived her life to the fullest. If you knew her, you would know that there was never a dull moment with her around. Jesse was the glowing ray of sunshine we all needed, and she never stopped loving. She liked to sing and dance especially if it were just to put a smile on your face. She loved her friends and family with all her heart, even those not related by blood. Jesse was incredible with kids and loved them so much, she could not wait to have her own. She was a sunflower with energy that could instantly light up the room with her smile.Jesse is survived by her husband, Joshua Hernandez; father, Johnny Tuttle; brother, Gabe Tuttle, and a slew of friends and family.Memorial services will be Thursday, July 2, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at Browns Cremation & Funeral Service, 904 N. 7th Street, Grand Junction, Colorado 81501.