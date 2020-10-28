Jessie Jean WolfeApril 20, 1933 - October 23, 2020Jessie Jean (Thomas) Wolfe died peacefully October 23, 2020, after an extended stay at LaVilla Grande Care Center in Grand Junction.Jean was born April 20, 1933, to Annie Isabel and William Thomas, the youngest of four sisters. Ruth, Gladys, and Ann preceded her in death. Her younger years were spent in Cameo and Palisade where she graduated from PHS as Valedictorian in 1951. It was at PHS that Jean met the love of her life, Leonard Ellsworth Wolfe. They were married February 11, 1951, and were blessed to celebrate over 68 years of marriage before Leonard's death in August of 2019. Their first son, Steve, was born while Leonard was stationed in Japan. Jean and baby Steve made the long boat trip to join Leonard there and came back to the western slope to settle in the Grand Junction and Palisade areas where son, Stan, in 1954, and daughter, Deanna, in 1958, joined the family.Jean not only exhibited a labor of love and excellence in all domestic skills including cooking, baking, hunting, fishing, gardening, and preserving food for the family table, but she also kept a lovely home. She was a foster parent with Leonard, and later after her children were grown worked in both retail and insurance. She also had an artistic gift, and found joy in music, painting, crocheting and knitting, quilting and sewing; many of these creations gifted to be cherished by family.Jean made family holidays and meals a real treat. As the family grew with children marrying, adding grandchildren and great-grandchildren, personalized homemade Christmas stockings were added to the mantel full of unique, individually-wrapped items for everyone. These are special memories for all her family.Retirement years allowed Jean and Leonard to travel across the United States and for many years enjoy wintering in St. George, UT. They were both people of strong faith who lived their faith in service and love to others and raised their family to know and love God as well. They were lifetime members of the Grand Junction and Palisade Nazarene churches, and made many special friends there throughout the years.Along with many nieces and nephews, Jean leaves behind son, Steve (Coni) Wolfe of Cedaredge, CO; son, Stan (Vickie) Wolfe of Mack, CO; daughter, Deanna (Harry) Herman of Lakeside, CA; grandchildren, Adam (Melissa) Wolfe, Brady (Liana) Wolfe, Leland (Sandra) Wolfe, Leslie (Eric) Wiese, Emily (Bill) Brunson), Jody Herman, and Jessica (Cam) Reid, and 14 great-grandchildren, Alannah and Domenic Wolfe; Eva, Cameron, Caleb and Julia Wolfe; Alicia and Linnea Wolfe; Adah and Ruth Wiese, Maverick, Selina, Ryder, Cage, and Nova Brunson. (Grandma would have loved to be here to meet the Reid grandson that will arrive soon, but he will get to know his great-grandmother's legacy through precious family memories.)It is with joy and assurance that while we will miss our beloved mom, grandmother, aunt and friend here, we know she is finally at peace, free of pain, in God's presence, with Leonard and all those she loved who went before.A family life celebration and remembrance of Jean will be held at a later date. Thank you to the wonderful people at LaVilla Grande Care Center and HopeWest Hospice who gave Jean such loving care.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to HopeWest Hospice or Palisade Nazarene Church Women's Ministries.