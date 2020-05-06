Jimmie Lee Corwin



November 4, 1939 - May 4, 2020



Jimmie Lee Corwin was born November 4, 1939, to Raymond Corwin and Margaret Lucille Jenkins Corwin at Pickrelltown, Ohio. He was the first of five children: Jimmie, Jack, Joanne, Jerry, and Johnny. He graduated from Bellefontaine High School in 1957.



Jimmie married Kathryn "Ann" Downey in 1958, and had three children: Kevin Michael 1959, Christine Marie 1962, and Neal Edward 1966.



He drove semi while in Ohio and moved to Grand Junction, Colorado, in 1974, and worked for the Cable Company for 26 years.



Ann died of breast cancer in 1979. He married Christine Ellen Janes and gained three step-children: Michael Craig Janes, Brad William Janes, and Amanda Michelle Janes.



Cable Company transferred him as Manager at Moab, Utah, where he lived until his stroke in November 2019. He had 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren with the tenth on the way.



He started golfing in Moab, and he and Chris enjoyed many golf courses in Utah, Colorado, and Arizona, but his home course in Moab was his favorite.



He was a very loving husband and cared deeply for his family.



Donations can be made to HopeWest Hospice, 3090B N. 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506 or Moab Golf Course for Junior Golfers, PO Box 1500, Moab, UT 84532.





