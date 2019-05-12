Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jo-Ann Mullen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jo-Ann Doris Mullen

June 26, 1929 - May 5, 2019

Jo-Ann Doris Mullen was born June 26, 1929, in New York City, NY, to Frances Silberstein and Edgar Mayer. She had one brother, Edgar. Growing up exploring 1930s and 40s New York City, she developed a lifelong love of art, theatre and culture. She earned her bachelor's degree in art from Cornell University, and moved to Syracuse, NY, to pursue graduate studies in Sculpture under the renowned Croatian sculptor Ivan Mestrovic.

Jo-Ann was an intrepid traveler throughout Europe and the Slavic Countries while in college, with introductions provided by her graduate sculpture Professor Mestrovic. At one point, when she ran out of money, Jo-Ann traded stockings from her father's manufacturing business to continue traveling.

Meeting Earle Mullen in 1952 distracted her from her studies, and they were married in 1954. Settling in Syracuse, NY because Earle worked for General Electric, they raised three children, Arnold, Norman and Jocelyn.

Jo-Ann continued her work in sculpture and pottery, amassing a personal portfolio of over 30 pieces. As the kids grew, Jo-Ann became politically active in the feminist movement in the 1960s, beginning a lifetime involvement with the League of Women Voters (LWV) and the National Organization for Women (NOW). Earle, Jo-Ann and the family moved to the Schenectady, NY area in 1973, where Jo-Ann continued to serve both organizations in many capacities, including Chapter President, and also served on the Schenectady County Human Rights Commission.

In her 50s, Jo-Ann found her calling as a Vista Corps legal advocate for domestic violence victims. Sharing a tiny office, she met Marcy Kolchinsky and they developed a life-long friendship. While with the Vista Corps job, Jo-Ann developed a handbook to train NYS police departments on Battered Women and the Law. The training programs were successful, and led to many changes in how the police and court systems treated victims and perpetrators of domestic violence. Jo-Ann wrote a play called The Wide-Eyed Bride, which served to educate women about their legal rights in marriage under NYS law. The play was presented at League and other meetings all over the state, and adapted for use in other states as well. Jo-Ann went on to serve on the statewide Coalition Against Domestic Violence, drafted legislation, and worked tirelessly to help victims and change perceptions about domestic violence.

In 2006 Earle and Jo-Ann moved to Grand Junction, Colorado to be closer to their children and grandchildren. While in Grand Junction, Jo-Ann volunteered with the League and the local domestic violence advocacy group. In 2018, she earned a Lifetime Service Award for her work with the League.

Travel, art, shopping and feminism were Jo-Ann's passions. Earle and Jo-Ann traveled extensively, visiting Europe many times, and India and the Middle East. Jo-Ann was a creative, self-taught cook, and loved Broadway musicals. She became a fervent atheist as her life progressed.

She is survived by her children, Arnold, of Louisville, CO; Norman of Helena, MT, and Jocelyn (Kevin Keenan) Mullen of Grand Junction, CO; grandchildren, Melissa Hatcher (Dustin) of Thornton, CO; Marlene Head (Aaron) of Limon, CO, and Kerry Keenan of Grand Junction, CO, and great-grandchildren, Dillon Hatcher and Cayten Head. She will be greatly missed by friends and family for her intelligence and humor.

The family would like to thank the residents and staff at The Commons for their friendship and care for the last year and a half, and the staff and donors of HopeWest Hospice Care Center for their gentle care and compassion in her final days.

A Celebration of Life for both Earle and Jo-Ann will be held June 28, from 5 - 7:00 p.m. at the Art Center, 1803 N. 7th Street in Grand Junction. In keeping with Jo-Ann's passions, donations to Western Slope Atheists and Freethinkers group, Latimer House or HopeWest Hospice are welcomed.



