Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jo Ann Reppard. View Sign

Jo Ann Reppard

October 1, 1941 - April 6, 2019

Jo Ann Reppard, the matriarch who held our family together with determination that each of us would succeed in our own way, passed away on April 6, 2019.

She was born in Elmira, New York, on October 1, 1941, sole child of Geraldine Seeley Smith. On October 17, 1964, she married her sweetheart, Michael "Mick" Reppard, with whom she spent the next 55 years.

Jo graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology with a degree in business. In 1977 she and Mick moved their family to Phoenix, Arizona. While in Phoenix, Jo worked for Montgomery Ward and Co. for many years as their top collections agent. When Montgomery Ward went out of business, she began working at Arrowhead Water Company where she quickly climbed the ladder to become Regional Credit Director of all the western states. In 1998 Mick and Jo moved to Grand Junction to retire, where she spent the remainder of her life. For many years she was active in the local Red Hat Society.

Jo's favorite hobby throughout her life was making ceramic articles. Each member of her family benefitted from receiving ceramic gifts that she had fashioned for them. She was very fond of family gatherings, especially Christmas! Christmas was her favorite holiday, during which she spoiled each family member with an over-abundance of special gifts.

She is survived by her husband, "Mick" Michael Reppard; son, Robin Reppard (Barbara Kreis); daughter, Jodi Barbero (Fred); grandson, Austin Reppard (Tava); granddaughters, Chloe Reppard and Leslie Kreis (Jaylin Glenn), and great-grandson, Bralen Glenn.

Jo loved the family home on the shore of Seneca Lake outside Elmira, New York, where a portion of her ashes will be scattered in memory of her long time desire to return there.

There will be a private ceremony for the family to celebrate her life on April 13.



Jo Ann ReppardOctober 1, 1941 - April 6, 2019Jo Ann Reppard, the matriarch who held our family together with determination that each of us would succeed in our own way, passed away on April 6, 2019.She was born in Elmira, New York, on October 1, 1941, sole child of Geraldine Seeley Smith. On October 17, 1964, she married her sweetheart, Michael "Mick" Reppard, with whom she spent the next 55 years.Jo graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology with a degree in business. In 1977 she and Mick moved their family to Phoenix, Arizona. While in Phoenix, Jo worked for Montgomery Ward and Co. for many years as their top collections agent. When Montgomery Ward went out of business, she began working at Arrowhead Water Company where she quickly climbed the ladder to become Regional Credit Director of all the western states. In 1998 Mick and Jo moved to Grand Junction to retire, where she spent the remainder of her life. For many years she was active in the local Red Hat Society.Jo's favorite hobby throughout her life was making ceramic articles. Each member of her family benefitted from receiving ceramic gifts that she had fashioned for them. She was very fond of family gatherings, especially Christmas! Christmas was her favorite holiday, during which she spoiled each family member with an over-abundance of special gifts.She is survived by her husband, "Mick" Michael Reppard; son, Robin Reppard (Barbara Kreis); daughter, Jodi Barbero (Fred); grandson, Austin Reppard (Tava); granddaughters, Chloe Reppard and Leslie Kreis (Jaylin Glenn), and great-grandson, Bralen Glenn.Jo loved the family home on the shore of Seneca Lake outside Elmira, New York, where a portion of her ashes will be scattered in memory of her long time desire to return there.There will be a private ceremony for the family to celebrate her life on April 13. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close