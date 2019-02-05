Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Jo Craig

December 8, 1934 - January 30, 2019

She took everyone into her heart like they were her children.

Jo Craig, age 84 years, of Whitewater, Colorado, passed away peacefully in her home on January 30, 2019.

She was born on December 8, 1934, in Oakland, California, the daughter of William A. Altenbernd and Freydis M. (Leonard) Altenbernd. Jo was the youngest of three siblings who grew up in Montrose, Colorado. Jo attended Grand Junction High School.

In 1953 she married Melvin L. "Shep" Shepard of Meeker, Colorado, a lifelong truck driver, who predeceased her. In 1969 she married Ralph "Butch" Craig of Unaweep Canyon, Colorado, owner and operator of Unaweep C.C. & H. Exploration, Inc., who predeceased her.

Jo had many occupations during her life including homemaker, waitress, bartender, postmistress, scale operator, flagger, housekeeper and caregiver. She also provided support for employees of Unaweep C.C. & H. and the family ranches in Unaweep Canyon.

Jo loved reading, especially mysteries and nonfiction. She generously took in strays of all types, especially cats. She enjoyed meeting new people and made friends easily. She was very interested in current events and watched the news daily. She loved parties and family celebrations. She also played Mahjong and Solitaire on her computer, when she wasn't keeping up with her family on Facebook.

Jo is survived by sister, Elsie Turley of Kansas City, Missouri; son and daughter-in-law, Ronald Lee and Mary Anne Shepard of Omaha, Nebraska and their children, Mason Kenton of Honolulu, Hawaii; Mark Kenton of Omaha, Nebraska; Laurel and Zachary Niezgodski of Port Hueneme, California; daughter and son-in-law, Mandy Lynn Shepard and Michael P. Vale of Denver, Colorado; step-daughters and their spouses, Joanna and Chuck Spaedt of Delta, Colorado; Tona and Rick Goering of Fruita, Colorado; Tina and Ron Stromstad of Corona, California; and Deana and Tam Graham of Delta, Colorado, and their children and grandchildren; nieces and their spouses, Linda and Loren Martens of Kansas City, Missouri; Nancy and Lance Staves of Kansas City, Missouri; and their children and grandchildren.

Jo was preceded in death by her parents, William A. and Freydis M. Altenbernd; sister, Jean Nicol; brother-in-law, Cecil Turley, andnephew, Jimmy Dean Turley.

The funeral service will be held at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary, 2515 Patterson Road, Grand Junction, Colorado, on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with a reception to follow at Callahan's.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to at



2515 Patterson Rd

Grand Junction , CO 81505

