Dr. Jo F. Dorris



March 4, 1932 - July 11, 2019



Our beloved Mother and Grandmother went to be with Jesus this week. She dealt with many health challenges late in life and this passing was a blessing.



She was born in Walters, Oklahoma in 1932 and spent most of her childhood nearby in Lawton. She married Richard Dorris in 1958: they later divorced.



Mom was a Pioneer achieving many accomplishments (high level degrees and positions) in a time period when it was uncommon for women. She obtained Bachelor's, Master's, and Doctorate degrees and was a University Administrator and Professor at Arizona State, Oklahoma State, and was appointed Vice President of Student Affairs at Mesa College (currently known as Colorado Mesa University). She was the first female to attain this level at MC. She also completed post-doctoral work at University Associates, Harvard, and the University of Colorado. She created People Dynamics, a consulting firm, with friends from Oklahoma State. Mom retired from Mesa in 1995, as a Psychology Professor, and served on many boards in Grand Junction after that.



Her favorite thing to do was help people. We will never know all of the people she helped over her life. Frequently former students and colleagues would come up and thank her for the difference she made in their life: that would make her beam. Mom would tell you, or at least us, that her greatest accomplishment was her children and grandchildren.



In her personal life Mom liked spending time with her family, camping, fishing, traveling, living in this beautiful State of Colorado, and of course helping people. She was adventurous at times even taking up motorcycle riding and snow skiing in her 40's from which there are many funny stories. She loved doing special things with her grandchildren and took each of them on a special trip when they turned 12.



She believed deeply in the love of God and Jesus. Mom was preceded in death by her father, Jessie B. Stribling; her mother, Talva Dorband; and her brother, Bill Carter. She is survived by son, Rick (Julie) Dorris and daughter, Fran (Mariano) Guardo, and grandchildren, Luke and Vanessa Guardo, Bianca (Wayne) Martindale, and Lyndsay (Jeffrey) Briscoe. She will live on through all of us and those yet to come.



A memorial service will be held the week of Thanksgiving 2019. If you are interested in attending, please respond to

