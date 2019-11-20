Dr. Jo F. Dorris
March 4, 1932 - July 11, 2019
Our beloved Mother and Grandmother crossed over to heaven this July.
She was born in Walters, Oklahoma in 1932 and spent most of her childhood nearby in Lawton.
Mom was a Pioneer achieving many accomplishments in a time period when it was uncommon for women. She obtained Bachelor's, Master's, and Doctorate degrees, and was a University Administrator and Professor at Arizona State, Oklahoma State, and Mesa College (now CMU). Mom retired from Mesa in 1995 and served on many boards after that.
Her favorite thing to do was help people. In her personal life Mom liked spending time with her family, camping, fishing, traveling, and living in this beautiful State of Colorado.
She is survived by her son, Rick (Julie) Dorris, and daughter, Fran (Mariano) Guardo, and grandchildren, Luke and Vanessa Guardo, Bianca (Wayne) Martindale, and Lyndsay (Jeffrey) Briscoe.
An informal celebration of life will be held at 4:00 p.m. on November 26, at the chapel fellowship hall at Canyon View Vineyard Church, 736 24 1/2 Road. Please come and share your stories about our Mom and Grandmother. Hors d'oeuvres will be served.
Published in The Daily Sentinel from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019