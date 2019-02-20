Joan Bodie
September 21, 1932 - February 14, 2019
Joan Bodie passed away peacefully, February 14, 2019.
Born in St. Joesph, Missouri, Joan also resided in California, Snowmass, CO, and Grand Junction, CO where she lived her final years.
Preceded in death by daughter, Gail Wille, and son, David Leslie, she is survived by her three remaining children, Cherie Harris, Terry Brucker, and Gary Leslie; eight grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
Joan was an avid golfer and deeply loved by all.
We will miss you mom, you are so loved.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019