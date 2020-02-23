Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan (Cooke) Shomberg. View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Send Flowers Obituary

Joan (Cooke) Shomberg



August 22, 1932 - February 16, 2020



Joan (Cooke) Shomberg, 87, of Grand Junction, CO, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Eagle Ridge Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family.



Joan was born in 1932 in Rochester, NY, to Mamie (DeRouche) Riddell and Maurice Cooke. She graduated from Irondequoit High School with an award for Athlete of the Year. Joan continued her education at Keystone College where she graduated in 1952. She and her high school sweetheart married and had four children. In 1968 Joan married her second husband, William Shomberg, and together they raised eight children.



Joan was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. She is survived by her and Bill's children, Thomas Tanner (Doreen) of Rochester, NH; Deborah Greis of Newport, RI; Terry Ferree (John) of Apalachin, NY; Gretchen Sheehan of Houston, TX; Joseph Shomberg (Beth) of Newport, RI; Tracy Berg of Grand Junction, CO; Michael Shomberg (Terry) of Lansdale, PA, and Toni Hochhalter (Keith) of Inverness, IL. She was a loving grandmother to 15 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.



Whether in Rochester, NY; Duxbury, MA;



Joan always loved getting together with family and friends, and made getting together and staying in touch a priority. She was a positive and thoughtful person, always there to help friends and neighbors in need with her friendly smile and caring nature. Joan brightened many lives throughout her lifetime. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.



A private family ceremony is planned for a future date.



