JoAnn Elizabeth Dekleva
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JoAnn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JoAnn Elizabeth Dekleva

March 18, 1935 - April 23, 2020

JoAnn Elizabeth Dekleva passed away peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction, CO, on April 23, 2020.

JoAnn was born to M. Elizabeth Sentz Sauder and Howard R. Sauder on March 18, 1935, in York, PA. She graduated from William Penn Senior High School and attended Southern Seminary Junior College in Virginia.

JoAnn married John Dekleva in San Juan Capistrano, CA on October 22, 1960, and together they traveled, golfed, and lived life to the fullest. Though most of their life together was lived in California, the couple also lived in Boston, MA for three years.

JoAnn was a woman in charge and a force of nature, which are traits that served her well in her role as Business Manager for Gateway Buick GMC. She was an avid golfer and the consummate football fan; she followed the New Orleans Saints and CSU Rams and like much of America, was over the Patriots. JoAnn's home was always open to friends and family, she treasured traditions, looked forward to holidays, and was a most excellent cook (her world-famous stuffing balls were the most coveted items on the Thanksgiving table). JoAnn was direct in her communication style and approach to life, she was a minimalist before it was fashionable, and was always generous with those she loved.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John; and brother, Herbert Sauder; and is survived by sisters-in-law, Caroline Retolaza and Noni Sauder; nieces, Andrea Kratzert, Kerri Birunus, Michelle Shaffer and their families.

In keeping with JoAnn's wishes, no service is planned. To honor her memory, just cook something good for someone you love (using a lot of butter) or have a drink with good friends and laugh like hell.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc
2515 Patterson Rd
Grand Junction, CO 81505
(970) 243-2450
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved