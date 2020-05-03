JoAnn Elizabeth Dekleva



March 18, 1935 - April 23, 2020



JoAnn Elizabeth Dekleva passed away peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction, CO, on April 23, 2020.



JoAnn was born to M. Elizabeth Sentz Sauder and Howard R. Sauder on March 18, 1935, in York, PA. She graduated from William Penn Senior High School and attended Southern Seminary Junior College in Virginia.



JoAnn married John Dekleva in San Juan Capistrano, CA on October 22, 1960, and together they traveled, golfed, and lived life to the fullest. Though most of their life together was lived in California, the couple also lived in Boston, MA for three years.



JoAnn was a woman in charge and a force of nature, which are traits that served her well in her role as Business Manager for Gateway Buick GMC. She was an avid golfer and the consummate football fan; she followed the New Orleans Saints and CSU Rams and like much of America, was over the Patriots. JoAnn's home was always open to friends and family, she treasured traditions, looked forward to holidays, and was a most excellent cook (her world-famous stuffing balls were the most coveted items on the Thanksgiving table). JoAnn was direct in her communication style and approach to life, she was a minimalist before it was fashionable, and was always generous with those she loved.



She is preceded in death by her husband, John; and brother, Herbert Sauder; and is survived by sisters-in-law, Caroline Retolaza and Noni Sauder; nieces, Andrea Kratzert, Kerri Birunus, Michelle Shaffer and their families.



In keeping with JoAnn's wishes, no service is planned. To honor her memory, just cook something good for someone you love (using a lot of butter) or have a drink with good friends and laugh like hell.





