Joanna Lee Adams
December 9, 1953 - August 17, 2019
Joanna Lee Adams, 65, of Grand Junction, Colorado, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on August 17, 2019.
Joanna was born in Joplin, Missouri on December 9, 1953, to Loyd and Olivia Combs, now deceased. She graduated from Joplin Memorial High in 1972, and worked at Tri-State Motor Transit in Joplin as a dispatcher. She married Jim Adams of Grand Junction, who preceded her in death in June of 1994.
Joanna raised their two children, Jessica and Justin, on her own for the next 25 years, and served for the Grand Junction City Clerk's Office for the bulk of those years, retiring in June of 2019.
In her youth, Joanna played the violin beautifully. She also loved to hike and bowl, but most of all, she treasured her grandchildren.
She leaves behind, to carry on her memory, her children, Jessica, and grandson, Tredyn; her son, Justin; Justin's wife, Amanda, and grandsons, Ebbon and Kody. She is also survived by siblings, Terri, Ron, and Tracy; sister-in-law, Merlina; father-in-law, Elmer, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A celebration of Joanna's life will be held on Sunday, August 25, at 1:30 p.m. at Martin Mortuary.
Friends and family may leave their condolences at www.martinmortuary.com.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Aug. 23, 2019