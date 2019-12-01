Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joanne Eidson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joanne Eidson



December 29, 1931 - November 14, 2019



It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our mom, Joanne Marie Eidson, on November 14, 2019. Six weeks before her 88th birthday she joined our dad, Willard Eidson; her oldest daughter, Kim Marie; her parents, Babe and Joseph Doyle, and her brothers, Larry and Dale, in heaven.



She was born December 29, 1931, in Los Angeles, California. She spent her early years in the San Fernando Valley before moving to Ventura, California at the age of 12. She attended St. Catherine's Girl's Academy (located on Foothill in Ventura and now a convent) where she graduated in the class of 1949 with a total of 15 girls in her class. Her classmates held a special place in her heart and remained cherished friends her whole lifetime. They had many get-togethers and reunions over the years that gave her many sweet memories.



While in school her favorite sport was tennis - she was quite good - and favorite place to be, being a California girl, was at the beach. She received her Associate's Degree from Ventura Junior College where she met Willard Eidson and they married in April of 1955. They were married for 63 years before his passing in March of 2018.



While living in Ventura, Joanne was a proud member of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church. She worked at JC Penney while Willard served in the Air Force. She served at her church, joined quilting clubs, and had a love/obsession with miniatures that filled multiple cabinets and shelves and brought her great joy.



After Willard retired from the California Highway Patrol, they sold their Ventura home and moved first to Gilbert, Arizona and then to Fruita, Colorado, where they settled and spent the last 25 years. They loved their new adopted town and my mom made sweet friends in her neighborhood, in her quilting and miniature clubs as well as her most cherished confidants in her Bible Study Group from her church, Sacred Heart Catholic Church.



Joanne is survived by five of her six children, Elizabeth Lantz (Larry), Donald Eidson, Mary Lamanno (Mark), Ruth Burkhart (Jeff), and Sara Harper (Tim); 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.



Joanne leaves a legacy born from her quiet strength. She was often overshadowed in her introverted nature by our very extraverted dad but always shined in her steadfast love of her family. She always counted as her greatest achievement her six children of whom she was so proud. We will miss you mom and look forward to seeing you again in paradise.



Services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1210 17 1/2 Rd. Fruita, CO 81521, December 28, 2019. A rosary will be held at 10:00 a.m., memorial will follow at 11:00. A dessert bar reception will follow.

