Joanne Montoya
January 5, 1958 - November 18, 2019
Joanne Montoya, 61, passed unexpectedly on Monday, November 18, 2019, in Grand Junction.
Joanne is survived by her mom, Maria L. Leonard of Grand Junction; ex-husband, Ted Montoya of Grand Junction; children, Ted Jr. (Carrie) and Manuel (Carleta) both of Grand Junction; grandchildren, Tristin, Mekhiya, Catelaya, Manuel Jr., Tyler, Autumn, Ian, and Zoe; sisters, Mickey Garcia (Ken) of Denver; Joyce Nunn (Ron), and Jaenette Valdez (Ernie) all of Grand Junction, and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by father, Joe; brother, Oliver, and niece, Christina Garcia.
Joanne was born on January 5, 1958, in Del Norte, Colorado. She graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1976 and later married Ted Montoya and had two sons.
Joanne was a generous individual who loved everyone and who was passionate about her grandchildren.
There will be a Rosary service Friday, November 22, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Callahan-Edfast. A Mass service is scheduled for Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St Joseph's Catholic Church with a Burial service at Orchard Mesa Cemetery and reception to follow at the church. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Joanne's life.
Flowers or donations to DonateLife.net are welcomed.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Nov. 21, 2019