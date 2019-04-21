Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jody McQuiston. View Sign

Charles E. "Jody" McQuiston

January 22, 1935 - January 2, 2019

C. E. "Jody" McQuiston, 83, passed away on January 2, 2019, at HopeWest.

Jody was born on January 22, 1935, in Patt, Colorado to Ted and Nita (Cummings) McQuiston. He was the eldest of five children. The family moved to Parachute, Colorado his senior year of high school and after graduation he enlisted in the U. S. Marine Corps and served in the

During this time he met and married Jean, the love of his life, in June of 1961. Soon three children were added to this union: Paula, Joe and Jaye. Jody and Jean were married for 57 years.

He worked many years as a truck driver/delivery man for Rio Grande Motorway. Upon their closing, he worked for various trucking companies in the area and eventually retired from driving for the US Postal Service.

Jody was well known for his Leather Specialties Shop on Orchard Mesa. He repaired whatever his customers would bring to him as well as making new items. The Gene Autry Museum contacted him and he made several items that were needed for movies. He made articles which appeared in Dances with Wolves, Geronimo, and several other movies. He was also involved with 4-H where he taught classes and judged leather projects in the Mesa County Fair along with 4-H Shows.

He is survived by his wife, Jean; son, Joe McQuiston, and daughters, Paula (Bob) Meisner and Jaye (Mike) Baugh all of Grand Junction; sisters, Louise Waddell of Grand Junction, and Shirley Houskeeper of Washington, Utah; brothers, Richard of Nucla, and Ted of Grand Junction, along with seven grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

Jody was very outgoing and never met a stranger. He will be missed by many. A graveside service will be held later this spring.

