Joe A. Montano
1931 - 2020
Joe A. Montano

March 28, 1931 - October 5, 2020

Joe A. Montano, of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on October 5, 2020.

Joe was born on March 28, 1931, in Canjilon, NM to Jose Maria Montano and Maria Librada (Martinez) Montano. Joe was one of nine siblings.

He married Atocha Jaramillo "Mary" on July 31, 1950. Together they had five children. The family moved to Farmington, NM, and later to Grand Junction, CO, where Joe and Mary raised their family. Joe and Mary later divorced. He then married Judy, and they later divorced. Joe and Gaylene Fortik were married August 21, 1987.

Joe retired from Public Service, and continued working various handyman type jobs. There weren't many things Joe couldn't do. He kept very busy with remodels in the area. Joe enjoyed rock collecting and later various types of jewelry making. He created some beautiful pieces of jewelry. Joe was an avid gardener.

Joe is survived by his wife, Gaylene; son, Clarence (Stella) Montano of Sheridan, WY; daughters, Angie (Ron) Ashley of Mack, CO, and Mary Jo (LeRoy) George of Fruita, CO; 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. He is preceded in death by his parents; seven siblings; sons, Floyd and Gene Montano, and granddaughter, Anna Marie.

Online condolences may be sent to www.callahan-edfast.com.

Published in The Daily Sentinel on Oct. 11, 2020.
